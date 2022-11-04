Video: Leopard attack in Karnataka's Mysuru; big cat rescued by forest dept

In a scary incident, a leopard set foot in Mysuru's Kanaka Nagar area and attacked some people on Friday, a video showed. There were no casualties as people escaped with minor to no injuries and the leopard was captured and rescued by forest department officials, news agency ANI reported.

The video shows the leopard charging towards a man while many threw stones from their homes to drive it away. Once the forest department was called in, the leopard was seen brought out in a net by a group of men from its hiding spot in thick bushes by the residential area. The video also shows huge crowds gathered to see the rescue.

The wild animal was then taken away in a cage.

“#WATCH | Karnataka: A leopard entered the Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru & attacked some people, he was later captured & rescued by the forest department” the news agency tweeted.

In August, a leopard that was spotted in Karnataka's Belagavi escaped capture after it attacked and injured a construction worker in the district's Jadhav Nagar locality. The search operation, called ‘Operation Leopard’, started on August 7 but was called off as the big cat could not be traced in any of the trap cameras and private CCTV cameras for over 10 days.

The Karnataka government spent an average of around ₹3 lakh per day to fund the operation which had around 300 ground personnel, over 150 forest and police department officials, two elephants and other resources.

