MP: 17-year-old trainee at shooting academy dies by suicide; probe on

ByShruti Tomar
Dec 02, 2024 03:24 PM IST

According to Ratibad police, the trainee came to the shooting academy in the evening after practice and was sitting with his shotgun in the rest room.

A 17-year-old trainee at a shooting academy in Madhya Pradesh shot himself in the rest room of the facility in Bishan Khedi area of Bhopal on Sunday evening. The police have not found any suicide note but family members of the deceased said he took this step after allegedly having some argument with seniors.

Representational image.
Representational image.

According to Ratibad police, the trainee came to the shooting academy in the evening after practice and was sitting with his shotgun in the rest room. He shot in his chest and security guards saw him in a pool of blood.

The academy officials immediately informed the Ratibad police station about it and an investigation has been launched.

The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the rest room. In the footage, the boy was seen pulling the trigger with his toes. The victim’s father is a district sports officer.

Talking to the media, his uncle said, “He had a dispute with his seniors on some issue. He was depressed. After which we talked to him over the phone for several hours to convince him that we would handle everything. We advised him to complain to the coach, but he was not ready to listen to us, so his father and I left for Bhopal from Ashok Nagar. But the police informed us about the death when we were on the way.”

The sports department officers couldn’t be contacted for comments.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290.

