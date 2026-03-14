Katni, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state government is committed to the prosperity and development of farmers and was working for the welfare of all sections of society. MP committed to farmers' welfare, govt working on providing daytime power for irrigation: CM

Addressing a farmers' conference and agriculture festival in Barhi town here, Yadav said the government had resolved to expand irrigation facilities to every village and ensure farmers receive electricity for irrigation during daytime as well.

He said irrigation coverage in the state had increased to 55 lakh hectares in the last two years, with a target of expanding it to 100 lakh hectares in the coming years.

The state government aims to increase milk production from 9 per cent to 20 per cent, he said, adding that free milk packets would be distributed to schoolchildren under the Mata Yashoda Yojana to improve their health.

"The state government is standing with farmers at every step to improve their lives. We are setting up grand Sandipani Vidyalayas to provide quality education to children from needy families. A medical college would be started soon in Katni district," a press release quoted him as saying.

During the event, held as part of 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh 2026', Yadav announced projects costing ₹1,000 crore for Katni. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 97 development works costing ₹243 crore, including newly constructed bridges, a college and a Sandipani school. The CM also launched beautification work of a large pond under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan.

"The state is setting up employment-oriented industrial units worth ₹9 lakh crore. Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the fastest developing states in the country, with unemployment lower than the national average," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said reservoirs and canals in the district would be renovated, while roads and culverts would be upgraded.

"An indoor volleyball stadium will be built in Barhi. Sports stadiums are being constructed for youth in every assembly constituency of MP," he added.

The CM said a survey would soon begin to identify rural families requiring permanent houses.

He also referred to the Rahveer Yojana, under which a reward of ₹25,000 is given to those who help road accident victims reach hospitals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.