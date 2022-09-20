2 held from UP for duping Chandigarh man of 2.4 lakh

Two men were arrested from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh for duping a Chandigarh resident of ₹ 2.4 lakh by impersonating as his NRI relative.

The accused have been identified as Vilal Ahmed and Shebi Khan.

The complainant, PS Chopra, said that the fraudsters called him impersonating as his nephew Karan Arora. who lives in Canada and told him that he had gotten into a fight at a club, where he grievously injured a person and needs $4000 to free himself.

Chopra later received a call from a person who introduced himself as Advocate Jagmohan, who told him he has to make the payment to free his nephew. Then, he transferred ₹2.4 lakh into the accused’s bank account. He later found that he had been cheated.

Police said the accused invested the money they got from Chopra in cryptocurrency. An accomplice of the duo is yet to be arrested.

A cheating case has been registered at the cyber crime police station.