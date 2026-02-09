2 held with 25kg heroin, pistols in Amritsar

Two persons were arrested, and 25 kg of heroin, along with arms and ammunition, was seized from them in Amritsar, a police officer said on Sunday. The arrests were made by the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), the officer added. Weapons seized by cops in Amritsar.

“In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotics and arms smuggling, Amritsar rural police, in a joint operation with the BSF, recovered a huge consignment of 25 kg heroin, two pistols and 60 live rounds,” director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

DGP Yadav said that two persons, residents of the Ghogha area, were also arrested during the operation. “The recovery points towards an organised cross-border smuggling module using drones,” he added.

Efforts are underway to trace forward and backward linkages. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.

3 drug peddlers arrested in Barnala

BARNALA The Barnala police arrested three individuals in connection with a drug peddling operation, recovering 500 grams of heroin, officials said.

Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said that, acting on a tip-off, inspector Lakhwinder Singh arrested Manpreet Singh near an abandoned colony by the Trident Factory with the contraband on February 6.

An FIR was registered under Sections 21, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Manpreet’s preliminary interrogation revealed the names of two additional individuals. On February 7, the police arrested two additional suspects identified as Rohit, alias Ganji, and Ramesh Kumar, alias Meesha, both residents of Ferozepur.

Ramesh Kumar has a case of NDPS registered against him at Ferozepur city police station, while accused Manpreet Singh also has a case registered at Sunam police station under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).