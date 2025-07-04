Search
23-yr-old man shot dead over gang rivalry in Punjab’s Phagwara

ByHT Correspondent, Phagwara
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Navjot, recently released on bail from Kapurthala jail in a murder case, was attacked by three unidentified assailants while returning home on a two-wheeler.

A 23-year-old man, identified as Navjot Kumar, was shot dead in Gandwa village on Wednesday night, allegedly over an old gang rivalry, police said on Thursday.

According to investigation officer Hardeep Singh, the attackers, wearing helmets, fired six bullets at him, hitting his chest, head, and stomach.
According to investigation officer Hardeep Singh, the attackers, wearing helmets, fired six bullets at him, hitting his chest, head, and stomach.

Navjot, recently released on bail from Kapurthala jail in a murder case, was attacked by three unidentified assailants while returning home on a two-wheeler.

According to investigation officer Hardeep Singh, the attackers, wearing helmets, fired six bullets at him, hitting his chest, head, and stomach.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur said preliminary investigations suggest the killing was a result of a long-standing rivalry between two gangs. “This appears to be a retaliatory attack,” she said.

Police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

