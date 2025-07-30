29 addicts rescued from illegal rehab centre in Bathinda, owners arrested

The district health department officials, along with local police, rescued 29 drug addicts from an unauthorised de-addiction centre operating in Ganga village, Nathana block. Two individuals running the facility have also been arrested during the raid. A team comprising officials from the health department, district administration, and drugs control office carried out the raid.

Bhucho deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Singh Randhawa said that the arrested accused, identified as Prabhdeep Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, failed to produce a valid licence to operate the centre.

“The premises, located in an agricultural field, were raided following a tip-off. All 29 addicts have been shifted to a government-run de-addiction centre for proper medical care,” said DSP Randhawa.

A team comprising officials from the health department, district administration, and drugs control office carried out the raid. “No narcotics were recovered from the site during the search. A probe is on,” the DSP said.