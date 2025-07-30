Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
29 addicts rescued from illegal rehab centre in Bathinda, owners arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 10:16 am IST

Bhucho deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Singh Randhawa said that the arrested accused, identified as Prabhdeep Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, failed to produce a valid licence to operate the centre.

The district health department officials, along with local police, rescued 29 drug addicts from an unauthorised de-addiction centre operating in Ganga village, Nathana block. Two individuals running the facility have also been arrested during the raid.

A team comprising officials from the health department, district administration, and drugs control office carried out the raid.
“The premises, located in an agricultural field, were raided following a tip-off. All 29 addicts have been shifted to a government-run de-addiction centre for proper medical care,” said DSP Randhawa.

A team comprising officials from the health department, district administration, and drugs control office carried out the raid. “No narcotics were recovered from the site during the search. A probe is on,” the DSP said.

