3 killed as car falls into canal in Hisar’s Hansi

Published on Jan 14, 2023 11:31 PM IST

Police said the mishap took place when the occupants of the car were coming from Punjab and going to Gohana in Sonepat on Friday night . Three persons were killed and one sustained injury as their car fell into a canal near Hisar’s Hansi on Friday night, said the police.

The mangled remains of the car that fell into a canal near Hisar’s Hansi on Friday. Three persons were killed and one sustained injury. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The deceased have been identified as Krishan Saini, his nephew Rakesh and Mukesh of Sonepat district. However, the fourth occupant, Krishan Kashyap sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a Hisar hospital. The victims’ age could not be ascertained.

Bass police station SHO Pavitar Kumar said the mishap took place when the occupants were coming from Punjab and going to Gohana in Sonepat on Friday night.

“Suddenly the car driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the canal. Three of them died on the spot and the fourth one was fished out by the passersby. The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their families after conducting autopsies,” the SHO added.

