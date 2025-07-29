Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
30-year-old man dies of drug overdose

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 09:30 am IST

The deceased’s wife told the police that her husband was battling addiction for quite some time and in the last one year, he had been to several private de-addiction centres.

A man in his early 30s allegedly died of drug overdose in the city on Monday. His body was found outside the medicine market near the bus stand. The family of the deceased revealed that he had returned from a drug de-addiction centre about 10 days ago.

“This time he was admitted to the rehabilitation centre in the civil hospital. We wanted him to stay there for longer but he was discharged after a stay of a month and a half. He left home on Sunday evening stating that he was going to a fair but did not return. In the morning we learnt about his death,” she said.

Model Town police said the post-mortem report would ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, another drug addict was rescued by the police from outside the medicine market and sent to the hospital for treatment.

