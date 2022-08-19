43-year-old Zirakpur man ends life, three booked for abetment
In a note, the Zirakpur resident blamed three people – Ajay Mittal of Sector 45, Chandigarh, and his associates – for forcing him to take the extreme step
A 43-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Mona Green-2 Society in Zirakpur on Thursday.
In a note, the deceased blamed three people – Ajay Mittal of Sector 45, Chandigarh, and his associates – for forcing him to take the extreme step. The trio has been booked for abetment, said Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Deepinder Singh.
A case was registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. So far, no arrests have been made.
The deceased’s wife said on Thursday morning her husband asked her to leave for work after locking the door from outside as he was unwell. However, when she returned she found his body hanging from the fan.
The complainant told the police that her husband sold alkaline water machines with his brother, and had borrowed ₹10 lakh from three Chandigarh residents.
After the business took a hit in 2020, the three men started harassing her husband, and even forcibly took the registry of their flat, she alleged.
After a few months, the trio started harassing him to take the possession of the flat and even lodged a complaint with the police, she alleged.
The police sent the body to the Dera Bassi Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid
Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Monu Rana's nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking's caretaker in Ambala's Mullana. In Kashyap's complaint, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Ravi Kashyap, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town. According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.
-
Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula
Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity's toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July. The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.
-
Two new swine flu cases detected in Mohali
Two new cases of swine flu have been confirmed by the Mohali health department, taking their number this year to three. The two patients include a 61-year-old man from Omax Silver Burge, Mullanpur, and a 60-year-old woman from Bhopal. According to the health department, the woman had travelled to Shimla for vacation and was brought to a private hospital in Mohali with complaints of respiratory distress.
-
Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. 58 bottles of illicit liquor seized, one held Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Maloya Colony for possessing 58 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused, Bunty, 31, was caught near EWS Colony, Maloya Colony.
-
Chandigarh mayor holds forth on key issues with home minister Amit Shah
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora. Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta.
