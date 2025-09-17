Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
61 held for theft of 5G infra across Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 06:12 am IST

The SIT, headed by DIG Rajpal Sandhu stated that the accused had specifically targeted high-value essential GUC1 cards (base band units), which are critical for the transmission of 4G and 5G signals

Punjab Police have arrested 61 persons and registered 95 FIRs across the state for the theft of critical 5G telecom infrastructure

Following the reports of thefts involving high-value 5G infrastructure, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on the orders of Gaurav Yadav, Punjab director general of police.

The SIT, headed by DIG Rajpal Sandhu, worked in close coordination with district police units to apprehend the accused and make massive recoveries of stolen equipment, police said.

Sandhu stated that the accused had specifically targeted high-value essential GUC1 cards (base band units), which are critical for the transmission of 4G and 5G signals. “The entire theft operation was executed in under two minutes, after which the culprits fled the scene,” he said.

“Further investigation is underway to unravel the entire racket,” the DIG said, adding that the SIT is also probing the possibility of insider involvement.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 61 held for theft of 5G infra across Punjab
