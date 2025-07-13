Search
AAP govt playing tricks to divert attention from Punjab’s issues: MLA Pargat Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:36 AM IST

The Congress MLA also criticised the chief minister’s remarks against the Prime Minister and home minister as a desperate attempt to deflect from real governance failures

Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh on Saturday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of manufacturing events and media content daily to distract the public from Punjab’s core issues.

Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh stressed the urgent need for a transparent and accountable legislative debate on these matters. (HT)

He also criticised the chief minister’s remarks against the Prime Minister and home minister as a desperate attempt to deflect from real governance failures. “The chief minister must uphold the dignity of his office. Making such statements to divert attention from Punjab’s pressing crises is deeply unfortunate,” said Singh.

He alleged that both the AAP and the BJP were engaged in a superficial blame game, burning each other’s effigies, while neglecting real issues such as law and order, drug abuse, the flawed land pooling policy, sacrilege cases, the SYL dispute and the National Education Policy.

Singh stressed the urgent need for a transparent and accountable legislative debate on these matters.

