AAP increased higher education budget by 16% this year: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Minister of higher education, sports and youth services Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said there has been a 16% increase in budgetary allocation for higher education this year
Minister of higher education, sports and youth services Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday said there has been a 16% increase in budgetary allocation for higher education this year.
Hayer, who was chief guest at Rayat Bahra University during a state-level seminar on ‘Higher education in Punjab’ and ‘New State Government: Hopes, Aspirations, Vision and the Road Ahead’ organised by the Unaided Colleges Teachers of Punjab and Chandigarh (AUCT), said education and health were the priority areas of the AAP government in Punjab.
The minister also said that harassment of teachers will not be tolerated. Rayat Bahra University chancellor and Rayat Bahra Group of Institutions chairperson Gurvinder Singh Bahra said it was a proud moment for the Rayat Bahra University to host the state-level seminar.
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences former registrar Piyare Lal Garg, who was the keynote speaker, said unaided colleges were rendering valuable services to society and underlined the need to improve the working environment of teachers working in all colleges, particularly unaided colleges.
Rayat Bahra University vice-chancellor Parvinder Singh, and former Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu were the guests of honour at the seminar.
-
Jewels, mobiles stolen from house in Manimajra
Two mobile phones, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other documents were stolen from a house in Gobindpura, Manimajra, on Friday. HTC Abhishek, Garima walk away with badminton trophies Chandigarh Top seeds Abhishek Saini and Garima Singh beat their respective opponents in the final to clinch the men's and women's singles' titles on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Badminton Championship, which concluded at the Sector 38 Complex on Sunday.
-
Worries of grain shortfall mount as godowns clear wheat stocks in Punjab
The clearing out of the entire wheat stocks from Punjab's godowns is likely to stir up a hornet's nest, as it would highlight the shortfall in stocks from past years, which might lead to initiation of inquiries and registration of criminal cases against officials of the food department and procurement agencies.
-
AAP failed to curb drug menace in Punjab: BJP president Ashwani Sharma
Two days after a Ludhiana-based Bharatiya Janata Party leader was beaten to death by a group of drug addicts here, BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi party government for deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, accusing it of failing to curb the growing drug menace in the state. A group of drug addicts thrashed Bharat Bhushan to death in front of his house in Shivpuri on Friday night.
-
Deliver full justice in a week or face protest: Moose Wala’s father to government
Slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Sunday warned the Aam Aadmi party government in Punjab of protest if it failed to deliver “complete justice” in the killing of Singh's son in one week. He said that it has been already 90 days since his son was murdered and they have been waiting for justice from the government.
-
Sikhs reiterate demand for gurdwara at Har-ki-Pauri
The Sikh community has again raised the issue of the construction of Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara near Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar district. “We are peacefully carrying on the movement to get Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara constructed at the very place it used to exist a few decades ago. It is a matter of faith, religious-spiritual attachment, history and immense pride that Gyan Godri Gurdwara gets constructed again,” said Subba Singh Dhillon, a Sikh community representative.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics