AAP MLA Sanjeev Arora to be inducted into Punjab cabinet today

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his cabinet on Thursday with the induction of newly elected Ludhiana West MLA Sanjeev Arora as a minister. AAP MLA Sanjeev Arora

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Arora at the Punjab Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, according to official sources. Arora, a first-time MLA, will be sworn in as cabinet minister. His induction will mark the seventh expansion of the Bhagwant Mann cabinet in just over three years.

Arora, a businessman-turned-politician, who was a Rajya Sabha member for three years, won the Ludhiana West assembly seat on June 23 by defeating his nearest rival by 10,637 votes. He resigned from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday. His entry into the state cabinet was a certainty as AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, while campaigning in Ludhiana on June 10, had announced that Arora would be made a minister if he was elected as a legislator.

Though there was speculation in political circles about the induction of more than one minister, a senior AAP leader has dismissed it while not ruling out the possibility of changes in some ministers’ portfolios. At present, there are 16 ministers, including the chief minister, in the Punjab cabinet, which can have 18 ministers.