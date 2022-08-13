Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment starts in Hisar; 23,000 from 4 districts register
As many as 23,000 army aspirants from Haryana’s four districts – Jind, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad - have registered under the Agnipath scheme for open recruitment, which started at the army’s Hisar cantonment on Friday.
The youth from these four districts will appear for physical and medical examination tests till August 29 and the written exam will be held on October 16.
An army official said a total of 1,453 youth have appeared for the physical test, which started at 5 am on Friday.
“As many as 40 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the complete recruitment process. The 75% of the youths selected under the Agnipath scheme will retire after four years of their service and the remaining 25 percent will be regularised. Those who will retire after four years of service will be paid ₹12 lakh during the retirement time,” the official added.
Mixed reaction from aspirants
The youths, who had taken part in the recruitment drive, gave mixed reactions to the Agnipath scheme.
Ashish Kumar, a resident of Narnaund in Hisar, said they were unhappy with the four years of service but due to the rising unemployment in the state, they have no chance except taking part in the recruitment drive.
“We have been practicing for years to don the green uniform and serve the nation. If I get selected, I will join the army. We are hoping that one day the government will introspect and regularise all Agniveers,” he added.
Sumit Kumar from Jind said this recruitment drive is a golden chance for him to fulfil his aspirations.
“I want to serve the nation, whether it is for four years or for a longer time. I was also against the Agnipath scheme but it is good that the government has once again resumed recruitment drives after more than 2 years,” he added.
Sahil Bhamboo, a resident of Fatehabad district, said even after the government introduced the scheme, the youth is charged with the same energy and the hopes of joining the army.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics