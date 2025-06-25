Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Akal Takht summons CKD panel over ‘non-compliance’ of Sikh ‘maryada’

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 25, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of Akal Takht secretariat, said the CKD executive committee has been asked to appear before the highest Sikh temporal seat in person in 15 days following a number of complaints received by the Akal Takht secretariat.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has summoned the executive committee of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) over various issues, including non-compliance of Sikh ‘maryada’ by its majority members, said spokesperson on Tuesday.

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of Akal Takht secretariat, said the CKD executive committee has been asked to appear before the highest Sikh temporal seat in person in 15 days following a number of complaints received by the Akal Takht secretariat.

The summon was issued to the CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who is also AAP MLA from Amritsar south.

As per sources, the complaints claim that majority of the members are not ‘amritdhari’.

The CKD is a historic Sikh organisation which is nearly 12 years old and runs more than 50 educational institutes in Punjab.

Dr Nijjar said, “Akal Takht is supreme for Sikhs. We are answerable to it.”

Follow Us On