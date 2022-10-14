Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Alert newly hired GMSH nurses foil scammer’s 70,000 ‘token money’ plan

Alert newly hired GMSH nurses foil scammer’s 70,000 ‘token money’ plan

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh submitted a written complaint with the police after the alert nurses approached her with complaints.

Police are on the lookout for a scammer who has been approaching newly recruited staff nurses at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to pay a “token amount” of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,000 before joining their jobs. (Representational Image/HT File)
Police are on the lookout for a scammer who has been approaching newly recruited staff nurses at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to pay a “token amount” of 70,000 before joining their jobs. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police are on the lookout for a scammer who has been approaching newly recruited staff nurses at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to pay a “token amount” of 70,000 before joining their jobs.

On Wednesday, Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh submitted a written complaint with the police after the alert nurses approached her with complaints.

“The UT health department is recruiting staff nurses on contractual basis under the National Health Mission. Advertisements were displayed on June 29, while the written tests were conducted on September 11. The shortlisted candidates were issued appointment letters on October 3. However, thereon, a few candidates received calls from a man, who demanded 70,000 from them for confirmation of the job,” Dr Suman said.

She added that the wary candidates, however, didn’t pay anything and approached her instead. “Our department immediately contacted the selected candidates and asked them to ignore such calls and inform the department if they receive any,” Dr SIngh said.

On her complaint, police registered a case against the unidentified accused under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station, and launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out