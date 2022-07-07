Ambala gangster Mohit ‘Mental’ lands in police net
Gangster Mohit Kumar of Ambala’s Naraingarh town was arrested by a Crime Investigation Agency-1 team near Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of a police witness in 2019, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on Wednesday.
Mohit, 28, a resident of Mahua Kheri village, had allegedly murdered fellow villager Puran Chand, who was the complainant and a prime witness in the 2018 murder of Randhir Singh, who, in turn, was a prime witness in a 2013 murder case. Police had put out a reward of ₹1 lakh for information to aid Mohit’s arrest.
The accused was presented before a court and was sent to seven days of remand, a police spokesperson said.
At a press conference, Randhawa said that apart from these three murder cases, he had also been named in four other cases of scuffles as well as under the Arms Act registered at Naraingarh and Mullana police stations.
“CIA-1 in-charge Inspector Sandeep Kumar and Head Constable Arun Kumar of the OSI branch played a crucial role in arresting Mohit, who was absconding for the last four to five years. The team was working on a tip-off from the last two months and managed to arrest him on Tuesday. He was frequently changing locations between Central and Southern India, but never visited Haryana since he went missing in 2019,” the SP said.
Mohit was studying BTech at an engineering college in Mullana, where he had a scuffle with a fellow student. The first case registered against came in 2013. Later, a cricket tournament was organised in the village and during the victory celebrations, he got involved in another scuffle with Randhir.
Detailing the particular case, Randhawa said, “In revenge for the scuffle, he killed Randhir’s aide Gurdeep. Mohit and his associates were granted life imprisonment in the case and in 2017; he walked out on bail from Punjab and Haryana High Court. In 2018, he killed Randhir and Puran Chand the next year. His prime motive was to gain dual advantage by killing the witnesses and spreading terror amongst other witnesses.”
Police looking into links to other gangs
On being asked about Mohit’s connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, inspector Sandeep said, “During his remand, we will verify his possible links with any other gang.”
Speaking in the wake of the latest arrest — one among several involving members of known gangs — a police spokesperson said, “In the last five months, nine most-wanted criminals, 161 proclaimed offenders and 40 bail jumpers have been arrested by the police. Other than this, 30 associates of 11 gangs have been arrested, solving 77 cases and recovering ₹50.83 lakh.
PU seeks start-up, innovation proposals from students
In a bid to promote incubation and provide necessary support for their innovation ideas, Panjab University has asked all its departments to invite proposals from students on innovation ideas and start-ups for the purpose. The communication was issued by the varsity's office of dean university instruction to all the department heads. The step may also help the varsity perform better in the forthcoming round of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation.
Shuttle service from main entrance to OPD on cards to ease PGI rush
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is planning to initiate various steps to manage the patient rush and their attendants at the institute. Besides planning to turn vacant areas into temporary parking lots, the institute also plans to deploy free shuttle buses and e-rickshaws at the entrance gate so that people can travel from the main gate to the out-patient department (OPD) building.
Water logging: Zirakpur’s drain-age-old problem returns with monsoon
For years, four lakh residents of Zirakpur, dubbed the gateway of Punjab, have found themselves at the receiving end of major water logging problems — much of which can be attributed to the absence of a stormwater drainage system. On Wednesday, several city streets and roads were submerged after the rain. The Zirakpur-Patiala intersection under the flyover was flooded as well. Major traffic jams were seen on this stretch of the road.
Chandigarh tricity area logs 136 fresh Covid infections
Tricity's fresh Covid case-count continued to remain high, with 136 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday. The cases had dropped below 100 on Monday, before witnessing a jump to 140 on Tuesday. Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to Wednesday's tally, with 57 cases — followed by Panchukla's 40 and Mohali's 39 fresh infections. The UT's figure saw a slight increase from Tuesday's 52 cases, but the active infection count rose to 396.
Ludhiana: 2 groups get into scuffle, cross-FIRs lodged
Two groups got into a scuffle at a shopping mall on Monday night, following which cross FIRs were lodged and two men were arrested in both cases. The accused have been identified as Ridham Sood of Dugri and Gurwinder Singh of Ladhowal village. Ridham said he had gone to the mall to watch a movie with his wife and grandfather. During the interval, he and his wife had stepped out to buy some eatables.
