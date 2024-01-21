Army man kills wife after domestic spat

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband on Saturday evening, said police. The accused is still on large and the efforts are on to nab him, said police. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Neelam, of Gatauli village in Jind, who got married to Kashmiri Lal, a resident of Dobh village 12 years ago.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She is survived by a six-year-old daughter and two sons aged less than 4. Kashmiri Lal was in army and was deployed in Kashmir and had come home on leave on Friday.

The victim’s family in their complaint to the police said, the accused was angry because he was unable to attend his brother-in-law’s marriage.

“He started verbal arguments with Neelam and started demanding ₹1 lakh in cash and gold ornaments. In anger, he killed Neelam with some sharp-edged weapons. He informed us on phone that Neelam had consumed some poisonous substance and on reaching they found her in a pool of blood with serious head injuries. She died before we reached here,” said the victim’s family members.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said that the police reached the crime scene and they are recording statements from the victim’s family members.

“The accused army personnel is at large and efforts are on to nab him. The victim’s post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday,” he added.