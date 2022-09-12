Ashray quits Congress panel after rift with Vikramaditya
Factionalism in Himachal unit as Mandi-based leader resigns as member of panel organising march against unemployment
With the assembly elections nearing, the opposition Congress suffered another jolt as state party general secretary Ashray Sharma, the grandson of former Union minister Sukh Ram, resigned from the panel constituted to lead the Yuva Berozgar Yatra owing to differences with Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh, the son of state unit chief Pratibha Singh.
Mandi-based Ashray, who switched to the Congress from the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was appointed as a member of the coordination committee that also includes Chattar Singh, Vinod Sultanpuri and state youth wing president Nigam Bhandari to mobilise youngsters in the run-up to the elections.
“With a heavy heart, I have decided to resign as a member of the Yuva Berozgar Yatra because of the constant interference in Mandi by leaders of Shimla district,” said Ashray in his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday night.
Vikramaditya had announced starting the yatra from Karsog in Mandi on Monday. “If the party does not want to coordinate and take local leaders into confidence then there is no use remaining a member of the panel,” said a miffed Ashray, hinting that he had not been consulted.
The yatra has been mired in controversy ever since it started in August and it has widened the chasm in the state unit with Vikramaditya using it to project himself as the future leader. The march was cancelled in Nalagarh as both the then Congress legislator Lakhwinder Singh Rana and INTUC president Bawa Hardeep Singh, an aide of Vikramaditya, planned parallel shows. Miffed, Rana quit the Congress and joined the BJP.
AICC secretary RS Bali, who is the son of former transport minister GS Bali, and youth wing leader Bhandari launched the yatra in Kangra district two days ago.
As Congress bigwigs are busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra in South India, state leaders have confined themselves to their constituencies.
