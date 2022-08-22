ASI dies of bullet injury in Muktsar SSP office complex
Qasim Ali, 55, suffered a fatal bullet injury on his temple in the parking lot. The victim was posted in Muktsar and visited the district police headquarters for some official work, said the police
Bathinda: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died of a gunshot injury at the Muktsar SSP office complex on Sunday.
Qasim Ali, 55, suffered a fatal bullet injury on his temple in the parking lot. The victim was posted in Muktsar and visited the district police headquarters for some official work, said the police.
After the incident, Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Muktsar SSP Sachin Gupta said no foul play was suspected and Ali died of ‘accidental firing’ from his service revolver.
Faridkot jail guard shoots self, critical
Faridkot: A 23-year-old Faridkot Modern Jail guard was critically injured after he shot himself from his service rifle on Sunday, said police. Harjinder Singh, a home guards volunteer of Araianwala village in Faridkot district was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot where his condition is stated to be critical. SHO Sandeep Singh said that Harjinder was on security duty at a tower on the jail premises. “We are investigating whether it was an accidental fire or attempt to suicide,” he added.
-
Sangrur RTA scam: Officials issued vehicle fitness certificate in 60 seconds
The VB had on Friday unearthed a scam involving the issuance of vehicle fitness certificate in the Sangrur regional transport authority office and arrested three people, including two employees and a middleman. A case was been registered against middlemen Dharminder Pal, motor vehicle inspector Mahinder Pal, clerk Gurcharan Singh, data entry operator Jagsir Singh, RTA Ravinder Singh Gill, alias Bunty, and Sukhwinder Sukhi, besides private agents.
-
Man shot dead in broad daylight in Pune
A 27-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons on Sunday in Chandan Nagar area of Pune city, a police official said. The deceased was identified as a conservancy truck worker, Akshay Prakash Bhise. He was killed near Durga Mata temple while he was on his way to work in the morning hours, the official said. Police suspect the murder is a fall-out of past rivalry.
-
PMC, traffic police issue guidelines for road occupation by Ganesh pandals
Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation and city traffic branch have taken a slew of measures and formulated guidelines for the occupation of road space by Ganesh pandals. The civic body has warned of strict action against pandals found blocking the entire road in flagrant violation of the rule that permits them to occupy only limited space, that too after a string of permissions from the PMC and city police.
-
Nadda takes a trip down memory lane, remembers days spent in Shimla
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda took a walk down memory lane in Shimla where he attended an alumni meet as the chief guest at his alma mater Himachal Pradesh University on Sunday. Nadda said that dedication, honesty and perseverance were the main components of achieving success. Nadda also shared some lighter moments with the audience. Nadda, Padma Bhushan awardee and noted film actor Anupam Kher, who was also a part of the event and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria were honoured with 'Alumni of the Year' award.
-
Pune RTO asks 35 driving schools to improve their service or face action
The Pune Regional Transport Office has asked at least 35 driving schools to upgrade themselves or lose licenses after they scored poorly in the grading carried out by the transport office. The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A, A, B, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A grade. Driving Schools whose licenses are suspended can re-apply, said officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics