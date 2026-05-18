Be strong, don’t resort to self-harm, Kejriwal urges NEET aspirants

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed students affected by the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), urging them not to take extreme steps and assuring them of support in dealing with the ongoing crisis linked to exam uncertainty and paper leaks. Kejriwal appealed to students not to resort to self-harm, stating that “suicide is not a solution,” and instead encouraged them to seek support and share their concerns.

In a video message shared on social media platform X, Kejriwal said his office had been receiving numerous distress calls and messages from students expressing anxiety and depression following the development. He also referred to reports of student suicides in Goa, Sikar, and Delhi, expressing concern over the mental health impact of the situation.

Acknowledging the intense pressure faced by aspirants, he said he could relate to their struggles, recalling his own experience of appearing for competitive exams such as IIT and UPSC. He added that sudden disruptions like exam cancellations can significantly heighten stress among students.

Kejriwal appealed to students not to resort to self-harm, stating that “suicide is not a solution,” and instead encouraged them to seek support and share their concerns. He invited students to connect with him through social media and submit suggestions on addressing systemic issues like paper leaks and exam management.

He further said that both students and society must work together to find long-term solutions to recurring problems affecting competitive examinations in the country.