BKU-Charuni to protest at Haryana ministers’ residences on August 25, 26
Farmers associated withBKU-Charuni have decided to hold protests at the residences of all Haryana ministers on August 25 and 26 for ignoring their demand for an amendment in the land Act
Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Charuni) have decided to hold protests at the residences of all ministers of the state on August 25 and 26 for ignoring their demand for an amendment in the land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh (common) land.
The decision was taken at a state-level mahapanchayat held at Pehowa of Kurukshetra district on Thursday in which hundreds of farmers from the state participated and unanimously decided to hold two days of protests at the residence of all the ministers.
During the meeting, BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni claimed that the government was planning to snatch thousands of acres of cultivable land from farmers after the Supreme Court’s April 7 orders in which it was ruled that the deh shamlat and jumla malkan land or common land in villages can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold.
“We have decided to hold two days of panchayats outside the residences of all Haryana ministers. The panchayat will start at 10 am on August 25 and will last until 5 pm on August 26,” he said.
“If the ministers did not give any assurance to bring a law in favour of the farmers by calling a special session of the state assembly, a state-level meeting will be called on September 1 at Kurukshetra to take the next decision,” he added.
He urged the farmers to join the protests at the residence of the ministers in their districts and said that the farmers of nearby districts will also join them.
The farmers accused the government of turning a blind eye to their concerns and said that they had already submitted memorandums to all the MLAs on August 16 but they did not get any response yet.
Jhanvi Kukreja murder: Court allows mother to assist prosecution
The sessions court has allowed mother of Jhanvi Kukreja, Niddhi Kukreja, to assist the prosecution in her daughter's murder trial. Janhvi, 19, was found dead on the staircase of a building at Khar on December 31, 2020. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Shree Jogdhankar and friend Diya Padalkar to a new year's eve party. Her head was banged on the walls and staircase railings of Bhagvati Heights at Khar.
Noida twin towers: Evacuation plan for demolition day finalised
Noida: The Noida authority along with other stakeholders on Thursday finalised the evacuation plan and exclusion zone for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers scheduled at 2:30pm on August 28. Officials said that the entire Emerald Court and ATS Village housing societies with around 7,000 residents will have to be evacuated along with their vehicles by 7am on the demolition day.
Four killed as van collides with stationary vehicle on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Four members of a family were killed when the van they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon. Police said that by the time they reached the site, the truck driver had fled away with the vehicle. Police identified the four victims as Sumit Kumar (34), his son Yagit, Tej Pal (48), and his wife Babli (40).
Urban Spaces: Discover top artists in a patch of green
Artist Manish Nai then spent over a year putting the installation together. The end result is for all to see: walk into the Godrej campus at Vikhroli, and the donut-shaped installation titled Zero lies on a patch of green between the two office buildings (Godrej One and Godrej Two), surrounded by other remarkable outdoor installations including one by Subodh Gupta (Worship for All) and another by Neha Choksi (Child's Grove).
Ludhiana: Gang of thieves busted with arrest of five men
A joint team of the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force on Wednesday busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of five men. The accused have been identified as Suraj (31) of Gurdaspur; Ravi Kumar (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh; Sihkul Khan alias Sakrula Khan (25) of Rajasthan, Nadeem Nutt (22) of Bihar and Shyam Singh (21) of Ludhiana.
