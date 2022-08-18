Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes

Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 01:33 AM IST
Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32 of Chandigarh
Legal metrology department inspector issuing a notice to a cigarette seller in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Legal metrology department inspector issuing a notice to a cigarette seller in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh

Inspection was conducted at 15 shops on Wednesday to check sale of imported cigarette brands in violation of Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules. Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. An official said imported brand cigarettes were found in two shops in Sector 32 and notices were issued.

One caught with 12-gram heroin

Chandigarh District crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Chand alias Potu, 23, of Dadumajra colony with 12 grams of heroin. He was caught during a checking near Sector-38 West. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

Ropar man held for pickpocketing

Chandigarh A Ropar man, Kuldeep Singh, 52, was arrested for pickpocketing in GMSH, Sector 16. He was stole the purse of Sunil, 42, a resident of Sector 56, while he was standing in a queue. Kuldeep was caught and handed over to the police. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered.

Mobile phone snatched in Dhanas

Chandigarh Two Activa-borne persons snatched the mobile phone of Chhote Lal Sharma, a resident of EWS Colony in Dhanas, when he was cycling back home. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered.

150th anniv of Sri Aurobindo celebrated

Chandigarh Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Chandigarh, celebrated the 75th Independence Day and 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Physics associate professor Sheojee Singh was the guest of honour at the event which was attended by school’s chairperson Arvind Mehan, principal Garima S Bhardwaj, besides staff, students and parents. The chief guest motivated the students to shoulder responsibilities for making country proud.

Delhi deputy CM visits Aam Aadmi clinic in Mohali

Mohali Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali’s Phase 5 and took stock of the health facilities. Sisodia congratulated the Punjab government for starting 75 such clinics. He said health and education are being given the highest priority.

CHB razes Illegal structures

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished unauthorised constructions and removed encroachment from the public land in seven dwelling units in Mauli Jagran . CEO Yashpal Garg said additional constructions were demolished in two dwelling units and encroachments from government land were removed in five dwelling units. He said the CHB was computing cost of demolitions which would be recovered from the allottees.“On the spot challans are being issued with the direction to immediately stop further construction,” he added.

Beopar Mandal holds executive body meeting

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal organised an executive body meeting on Wednesday which was presided by its president Charanjiv Singh and attended by more than 80 executive body members. The meeting approved six new members, including deputy mayor Anup Gupta. It also constituted three new committees -- income tax coordination, food act coordination and legal cell.

Plantation drive held at PU

Chandigarh A plantation drive was organised near the department of biochemistry at PU’s south campus in Sector 25. Chairperson Navneet Agnihotri , senator Rajat Sandhir, besides faculty, non-teaching staff and students participated in the drive.

Scientific lecture delivered at PU

Chandigarh PU’s department of zoology in collaboration with Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) held a scientific lecture on Wednesday. IMTECH director Sanjeev Khosla was the guest speaker, while CRIKC coordinator Gaurav Verma, professor Sukhbir Kaur, faculty members and 100 students from different departments were the participants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused, Harpal Singh and Fatehdeep Singh, who were arrested at the Delhi airport, being brought to Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

    IED under Amritsar cop’s car: Two suspects held from New Delhi airport

    A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to a sub-inspector in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar, police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Additional director general of police (ADGP, internal security), RN Dhoke, however, didn't divulge more details. “Both the accused are being questioned,” he added. They were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police. Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district's father Tarsem Singh was a road contractor.

  • Two held as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal

    Two held as 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal

    The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

  • Station security officer Wing Commander PP Srivastava has sought an intensive patrolling in the area and said that the security of vital installations has become a necessary aspect keeping in view the present security scenario in the northern region. (HT image for representational purpose)

    Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base

    Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.

  • Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Twitter/LtGovDelhi)

    For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer

    Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a 50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.

  • The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. (Image for representational purpose)

    Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India

    The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out