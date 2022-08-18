Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes
Inspection was conducted at 15 shops on Wednesday to check sale of imported cigarette brands in violation of Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules. Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. An official said imported brand cigarettes were found in two shops in Sector 32 and notices were issued.
One caught with 12-gram heroin
Ropar man held for pickpocketing
Mobile phone snatched in Dhanas
150th anniv of Sri Aurobindo celebrated
Delhi deputy CM visits Aam Aadmi clinic in Mohali
CHB razes Illegal structures
Beopar Mandal holds executive body meeting
Plantation drive held at PU
Scientific lecture delivered at PU
-
IED under Amritsar cop’s car: Two suspects held from New Delhi airport
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to a sub-inspector in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar, police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Additional director general of police (ADGP, internal security), RN Dhoke, however, didn't divulge more details. “Both the accused are being questioned,” he added. They were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police. Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district's father Tarsem Singh was a road contractor.
-
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
-
Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.
-
For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
-
Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics