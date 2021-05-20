Chandigarh admn slashes oxygen cylinder security deposit

The Chandigarh administration has reduced the security deposit for an oxygen cylinder to ₹8,000, a day after it informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that it is examining the issue.

The administration had come under severe criticism from the civil society for charging a hefty amount of ₹25,000 as security for the oxygen cylinder, following which the amount was reduced to ₹10,000 for certain types of cylinders.

Nodal officer for oxygen supply in Chandigarh, Yashpal Garg, on Wednesday said that the refundable amount for B-type cylinders has now been reduced to ₹8,000. A person having their own B-type cylinder would pay ₹196 including taxes as refilling charges.

The administration has clarified that the security amount was prescribed on the insistence of the vendor to get back the cylinders in time and to keep the supply continuous. However, if the vendor was satisfied, they may provide the cylinder to the person without any security.

An application for e-permit can be submitted on the Chandigarh administration’s website http://chandigarh.gov.in/health_covid19.html and cylinders will be provided by the firm, Super Agencies, 40-MW Industrial Area-I, Chandigarh. The firm can be contacted by phone at 9888035000 or by email at superchandigarh@gmail.com.