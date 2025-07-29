Chandigarh: Chander Mukhi rejoins Congress

A close aide of MP Manish Tewari, former president of NSUI, Youth Congress, general secretary (Chandigarh Congress) and consecutive two-term councillor, Chander Mukhi Sharma re-joined Congress on Monday. He was earlier expelled from the party in 2016 for a period of six years and had joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2019. He quit the AAP today and joined the Congress in presence of AICC national president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Chander Mukhi Sharma (HT File)

When contacted, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said Chander Mukhi had helped Manish Tewari win Parliamentary elections in 2024. Sharma is a prominent face on the city’s political landscape.

On returning to Congress, Chander Mukhi said that it is a homecoming for him. “Now I am working to strengthen the Congress. I will remain grateful to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji who gave me the opportunity again. I had worked for Congress earlier too and I will continue to work as a worker in future also,” he said.

On the other hand, AAP’s Chandigarh president Vijaypal said that Chander Mukhi’s joining the Congress will not affect the alliance. “He was not active in the party for many months. Everyone knows that he is close to Manish Tewari. That is why we already suspected that he would join Congress,” he said.