Draft electoral roll for Chandigarh published; claims, objections open till August 20

The election authorities on Monday published the draft electoral roll for the Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency under the special intensive revision (SIR) 2026, marking the next stage in the ongoing voter list update exercise. The exercise formed part of the third phase of the SIR programme and also incorporated the rationalisation of polling stations across the union territory. (HT File)

Officials said the draft roll has been prepared with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date and includes the names of electors who submitted their enumeration forms during the house-to-house verification drive conducted from June 15 to July 14. The exercise formed part of the third phase of the SIR programme and also incorporated the rationalisation of polling stations across the union territory.

Authorities have invited claims and objections from July 21 to August 20, allowing citizens whose names are missing from the list to apply for inclusion with the required declaration and supporting documents. Eligible residents who have turned or will turn 18 years of age on or before July 1, 2026, can also apply for enrolment using Form-6.

Electors seeking corrections in entries, change of address or replacement of their elector photo identity card (EPIC) can submit Form-8 either online via the ECINET mobile app or the ECINET portal, or offline through their respective booth level officers (BLOs). For assistance, citizens can contact the voter helpline number 1950 or use the “Book a call request with BLO” feature on the mobile application.

Officials urged residents and recognised political parties to carefully verify the draft roll and ensure accurate and complete voter registration ahead of the final publication.