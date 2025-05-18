Chandigarh government schools setting up kitchen gardens to teach kids sustainability

As part of a new environmental learning initiative launched by the education department, government schools in Chandigarh have started setting up kitchen gardens to enable students to grow vegetables and learn about sustainable practices. Under this programme, each school is allotting a plot of land on which students can plant, maintain and observe the growth of different crops. (HT Photo)

The move came after Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, during a visit to PM Shri GMSSS Dhanas, had highlighted the importance of hands-on learning, adding that working closely with nature on school campuses helps students build a stronger understanding of the environment.

Following his visit, the education department rolled out the kitchen garden programme across all government schools. Under this programme, each school is allotting a plot of land on which students can plant, maintain and observe the growth of different crops.

The administration has announced plans to continue expanding the programme, aiming to make kitchen gardens a regular part of school routine.