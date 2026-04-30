Chandigarh: Bid to extort ₹2 crore from Sec-20 bizman, hunt launched, say police

Police have booked an unknown man, who claimed to be a close aide of gangster Rohit Godara and allegedly demanded an extortion of ₹2 crore from a shopkeeper in Sector 20 by making threatening calls and sending voice notes on WhatsApp. A case under Section 308(4) (extortion) has been registered against an unknown person at the Sector 39 police station. (HT File)

As per police, the complainant Harbalkaran Singh of Sector 20, alleged that a man who had claimed to be an aide of Rohit Godara threatened him. “He had sent voice messages demanding ₹1 crore and later escalating it to ₹2 crore and threatening to harm me and my family members,” Singh said in his complaint.

A case under Section 308(4) (extortion) has been registered against an unknown person at the Sector 39 police station. Police are verifying the authenticity of the complaint.

Godara is allegedly linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar syndicate and is allegedly operating from outside India. Police suspect that he operates from countries like the United States of America (USA) or the United Kingdom. Godra originally hails from Bikaner in Rajasthan.