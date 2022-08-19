Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Manimajra police station.
Panchkula As part of the third edition of joint Indo-Vietnam army exercise, a demonstration of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations was held at Kaushalya Dam, Pinjore, on Thursday. The exercise was a multi-agency effort, wherein troops from 16 Engineer Bridge Regt (PMS), Panchkula police, 7th Battalion of NDRF, fire services and health department demonstrated their capabilities in undertaking relief operations in earthquake, industrial disaster and flood scenario.
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora. Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta.
Dadumajra landfill: MC issues letter of intent to agency for removal of legacy waste
Moving further towards removal of more than 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste piled up at the Dadumajra landfill since 2005, the municipal corporation on Thursday issued the letter of intent (LoI) to the agency finalised for the project. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the agency, Aakanksha Enterprises, had assured MC of processing the targeted within 12 to 18 months. The Dadumajra dumping site was one of the central issues during the last year's civic body elections.
SC students degree row: PU to seek pending grant from Punjab government
With students protesting against the non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to students covered under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme, Panjab University has decided to approach the Punjab government to seek the pending grant. Members of the Ambedkar Students Association have been protesting outside the vice-chancellor's office since August 6. The students said despite the varsity officials' assurances that their demands will be met, nothing had been done so far.
Student’s car broken into on PU campus, wallet stolen
Unidentified persons broke the window of a student's car, which was parked near the Student Centre at Panjab University, and made away with his wallet on Thursday. The complainant, Sanyam Wadhwa, a third-year student at the University Institute of Legal Studies, said he received a text message on his phone at around 11.30am regarding an unsuccessful ATM transaction. Security officials said they received the complaint while a student protest was underway near the V-C's office.
Panchkula: Poorly lit parks double as drug addicts’ hub, gambling dens
The park that caters to Budhanpur, Indira Colony and Sector 16 has the notoriety of being the favourite haunt of gamblers and drug addicts. Locals say a spell of rain is enough to turn the park into a swamp. A resident of Budhanpur, Sunita, only ever uses the park as a short-cut to her house. The park located next to the power house in Industrial Area, Phase 2, is also crying for attention.
