Chandigarh: March saw high temps but was also wettest in 2 years

Rajanbir Singh IMD is likely to issue a long range forecast about what to expect in April in the coming days. (HT Photo)

This March had the highest average maximum temperature since 2022 and the highest rain since 2024 as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather remained topsy-turvy this month, with the first half of the month remaining far warmer than the second one.

As per the IMD, average maximum temperature which is calculated by taking the maximum temperature on all days of the month was 29.7°C this year. This is the highest since 2022 when it was at 30.9°C.

Even rain wise, 23 mm rain was recorded in the city this month as per the IMD. This is higher than the normal rain figure of 18.6 mm which is calculated by taking the average of the past 30 years. However, 36.5 mm rain was recorded in 2024, higher than this year.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said that the month had earlier seen a prolonged dry spell extending back to January with no rain which had caused the temperature to rise, going as high as 8 degrees above normal. Towards the second half of the month, active Western Disturbances (WD) had been hitting the city, bringing relief and the temperature down to below normal levels. Despite the temperature improving towards the end, the average maximum temperature still remained on the higher side.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said that this wet spell is likely to extend to April as well. Just in the first week, this weekend a strong WD is likely to affect the region and bring rain to the city. Another WD is also likely to affect the region in the second week.

Meanwhile, average minimum temperature at 15.4°C was also lowest since 2023 when it was also at 15.4°C. IMD is likely to issue a long range forecast about what to expect in April in the coming days.