Chandigarh MC councillors visit waste plants in Ujjain

Out on a tour of Indore and Nagpur to study their advancements in solid waste management, the group of 21 Chandigarh councillors made a stop in Ujjain on Sunday.

Led by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, the councillors, including nine each from AAP and BJP, two from Congress and one from SAD, visited Pushpkunj Floral Waste Plant and Bio-methanation Plant.

Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal briefed the councillors about the best waste management practices at Ujjain. He said the Bio-methanation Plant, having a capacity of 5 tonnes per day (TPD), utilised biodegradable waste from nearby vegetable markets and colonies, and converted them into biogas and further electricity. Besides, the plant also produces 1.5 TPD compost. He said all major markets and housing societies of the city were geo-mapped and connected with the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

While explaining about the floral waste plant, the mayor shared that it was started in 2019 with an investment of ₹18 lakh and was now generating monthly revenue of ₹1.5 lakh. Having a manpower of 11, the plant was processing floral waste to produce incense sticks and herbal colour, effectively tackling the huge quantity of floral waste generated in the city daily.