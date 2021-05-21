Chandigarh MC launches special sanitation drive for streets, parks

Chandigarh mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Thursday launched a month-long special sanitation drive under Swachh Bharat Mission from Sector 22 here. Such joint drives will be conducted throughout the city daily till June 29.

Sharma said the drives would be carried out jointly by all wings of MC this time, including sanitation department for cleaning the whole area, horticulture department for pruning of trees and cutting of grass, public health department for cleaning road gullies and chambers, and B&R wing for removing accumulated debris from the berms and other open areas.

Special emphasis will be laid on cleaning parks, berms, streets and back lanes of houses and backsides of market places, he added.

The mayor said that repair of underpasses, main roads, existing dustbins, painting of children playground equipment and railing will be done during the cleanliness drives. Focus will be on cleanliness of public toilets and community toilets as well, he added.

During the Thursday cleanliness drive, workers from different wings of MC such as health, roads, horticulture and public health wings cleaned Sector 22. The mayor also distributed gloves, masks and vitamin D3 tablets to all sanitation workers.

16 more vehicles to be bought

The MC has planned to buy 16 new vehicles, including tractors and trucks, and outsource drivers for them at a cost of ₹1.5 crore to clear horticultural waste.

The machinery is required for the collection and disposal of dry leaves and lifting of pruned branches of trees. The MC had made the allocation in the current financial year’s budget of ₹2.10 crore for the purpose.