Chandigarh: Taniyaa Bhatia joins UT Cricket Association

After nearly 13 years, cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia has decided to switch from the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) for domestic cricket. Rated as one of India’s most successful wicket-keepers, Taniyaa is also the first woman cricketer from Chandigarh to represent the country. Taniyaa Bhatia (HT Photo)

She rose to fame after making her international debut in 2018 against South Africa, a move that came after Sushma Verma, who was part of the 2017 World Cup team, was dropped from the team.

Even though Taniyaa was eligible to join the UTCA in 2019 when the state unit received its BCCI affiliation, she had decided to continue with the PCA. Since then, the UTCA has made significant strides in improving its setup. A few years ago, then-UTCA captain Amanjot Kaur moved to the PCA and subsequently made her India debut.

Taniyaa, 27, who has been leading Punjab in recent years, has now decided to join the UTCA. Having learned her early lessons at the DAV School Cricket Academy in Sector 8 under coach Yograj Singh, she will be eyeing a comeback to the Indian team through success in domestic cricket.

Having played 53 T20Is, two WTests and 19 WODIs, wicket-keeper-cum-batter, who has also played Women’s T20 Challenge and is in the Delhi Capitals team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), would hope to pile up lots of runs to get back into the national reckoning.

She last played for India in 2022. Since then the Indian team has not used a specialist wicket-keeper as part-timers Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia have mostly kept the wickets for India in international cricket.

In Taniyaa’s absence, PCA will have to rely on less-experienced wicket-keeper Srishti for behind the stumps. Meanwhile, UTCA senior women’s team will be bolstered with Taniyaa’s inclusion.

In the off-season, Taniyaa had been engaged in playing an Australian league in Brisbane, representing the Brisbane-based District Valley Cricket Club team which took part in the T20 Max Competition, and was in good form.

Taniyaa still holds the record for highest dismissals for India in WT20I cricket with 68 dismissals to her credit in 53 matches. She is closely followed by the present Indian team wicket-keeper Richa, who has 63 dismissals in 67 matches.

According to sources, Taniyaa became UTCA’s registered player on September 22 and will be seen in action representing her new state team in the upcoming four-state T20 tournament for senior women to be hosted by PCA featuring the host team, Jammu and Kashmir XI, Kerala XI and UTCA XI.

The UTCA senior women team will take on PCA senior women team on September 26 at the PCA Ground-B in New Chandigarh during the four-state tournament.