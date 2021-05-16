Chandigarh to conduct oxygen audit at govt hospitals too

The UT administration will now carry out oxygen audits at government hospitals and mini Covid centres in the city too. In view of the rising demand for oxygen and reports of misuse, the administration had earlier started the audit at all private hospitals being provided oxygen from Chandigarh’s centrally allocated quota of 20 metric tons (MT).

This quota is also being utilised to cater to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32; Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16; and the dedicated Covid hospital in Sector 48.

Yashpal Garg, UT nodal officer for oxygen supplies, said: “We have now decided to include government hospitals and mini-Covid centres under the ambit of audit, so that there is no wastage of oxygen. Our team will visit them and collate information.”

Garg chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss proper oxygen usage and ways to avoid fatalities caused by its insufficient supply.

It was decided that while increasing hospital beds, especially in ICUs, oxygen supply and maintenance of its pressure need to be taken into account carefully. The officials said that there should be proper system for deicing vaporisers and bypasses will have to be provided, so that they can be used alternatively to avoid any untoward incident, due to possible choking.

Staff deployed on oxygen supply related duty should be provided gasman kits immediately. All oxygen points must be checked by technicians to ensure there is no leakage and are properly closed after use.

The team will visit the three government hospitals over the next few days to educate and sensitise the staff about optimum utilisation of oxygen and avoiding wastage.

The team also presented its observation regarding oxygen management at the government hospitals. For example, at GMCH, apart from the oxygen generated by the recently-installed pressure swing absorption (PSA) plant, the daily consumption of liquid oxygen is more than 10 MT per day.

Presently, there are 130 D-type cylinders and more are being shifted from the Sector-48 hospital, which will increase the number to around 200. In case of delay in supply of liquid oxygen, the manifold along with PSA plant, may be sufficient for about eight hours. Similarly, at the Sector-48 hospital, in case of delay, there is sufficient oxygen for about 24 hours, and at GMSH, it is sufficient for eight hours.

Meanwhile, till 7pm on Saturday, 12 online applications were received from residents seeking access to medical oxygen at their homes.

Of these, 11 were approved. The lone application that was rejected did not have a doctor’s prescription.