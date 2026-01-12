Chandigarh: Maximum temp drops by four notches on chilly Sunday

It remained a chilly Sunday for Chandigarh residents as the maximum temperature recorded a sharp four degree drop, settling at 14°C from 18°C a day before. The minimum, meanwhile, climbed a notch – from 4°C on Saturday to 5°C on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Sunday’s day temperatures were 4.4 degrees below normal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. The minimum, meanwhile, climbed a notch – from 4°C on Saturday to 5°C on Sunday. The night temperature was 1.9 degrees below normal, MeT officials said.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to bounce back to 18°C on Monday before gradually declining again. The minimum, however, is expected to see only a marginal increase.

The Met has also issued a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places over the next three to four days. A yellow alert asks residents to remain cautious, especially during early morning and late-night hours when fog is expected to reduce visibility. The prevailing cold wave and foggy conditions are likely to disrupt road, rail, and air traffic, while vulnerable populations are urged to take necessary precautions against the cold as winter tightens its grip on the region.

Dense fog delays multiple trains

Persistent fog disrupted rail operations across the region on Sunday. Several major trains reached the Chandigarh railway station late, including the Lucknow-Chandigarh Express (12231) which was delayed by 39 minutes and the Vande Bharat Express (22448) which was 25 minutes behind schedule. The Netaji Express (12311) from Howrah Junction arrived 43 minutes late, while the worst delay was reported on the Sainagar Shirdi-Kalka Superfast Express (22455), which reached at 1.04 PM, an hour and 37 minutes late.