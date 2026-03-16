Chandigarh: Rain brings welcome relief, mercury plunges to 26.1°C

The weekend brought the much-awaited relief from the unseasonal March heat as a Western Disturbance led to light rain in the city, ending a prolonged dry spell that had pushed temperatures far above normal. Commuters caught in the rain in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Sunday night. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The city recorded around 0.2 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5 pm, the first spell of rain since January. The entire month of February had passed without any precipitation, allowing temperatures to steadily climb in February and early March, and forcing residents to abruptly switch from winter to summer wear.

The prolonged dry conditions had pushed the mercury as high as 34.9°C just 11 days into March, leading to summer-like heat much earlier than usual.

In comparison, last year, the temperature had gone up to 35.1°C only on March 28, towards the end of the month.

The rain during the day, though brief, brought back the mild weather typically experienced in March. More showers, along with wind and lightning, were recorded in the evening as well.

The maximum temperature dropped sharply from 30.1°C on Saturday to a much cooler 26.1°C on Sunday, going below normal for the first time this month and lowest since 26.4°C on February 21, almost a month ago.

The minimum temperature also dipped marginally from 15.6°C to 14.8°C, but is likely to plunge further due to cloudy weather on Sunday.

According to Surender Paul, director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, the pleasant weather will continue through the week as another Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region starting Tuesday night, bringing along more rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Monday, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 kmph. After the current Western Disturbance passes, meteorologists believe the upcoming system could have a stronger impact on the region’s weather.