Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes
The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40°C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6°C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “For the past couple of days, while Cyclone Asani was active in the country, the wind pattern in the city had also changed and easterly winds had become dominant, which increased humidity and kept the maximum temperature from crossing 40°C.”
“Now that the cyclone has hit land and weakened, the wind pattern has returned to normal and the day temperature has also risen. Besides, no rain relief is likely in the coming days,” he added.
Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40°C mark. Before this, it had gone up to 42.2°C on April 28, 29 and 30.
The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8°C to 29.6°C, 6.8°C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5°C on May 3. Humidity also stayed relatively high, between 33 and 62.
With clear and sunny weather on the cards, the maximum temperature may rise further to 43°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will remain around 29°C and the humidity will come down again.
Slumisation of Chandigarh: A bugbear that’s hard to tame
Even as UT administration pursues the ambitious goal of a slum-free Chandigarh with a fresh deadline of May-end, past experience shows that in the background of the demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere. In line with its target, it recently demolished Colony Number 4 and next in line are Janta Colony in Sector 25 and Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1.
Punjab told to submit action taken on Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal report
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of action taken by the Punjab government on the report submitted by the Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal on grabbing of shamlat land in Chandigarh's periphery. The order came from the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter to July 18 for further hearing.
CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman
The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort ₹25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh in a terrorism case. The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused's premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.
Greenfield Alignment project: Punjab govt to chargesheet former Mohali revenue officer
The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a decision has been taken to issue a chargesheet to Gurjinder Singh Benipal, former land acquisition officer (LAO)-cum-district revenue officer, Mohali, in connection with the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch of the Greenfield alignment project, coming up between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali.
Pitbull goes on rampage, attacks five people in Mohali’s Phase 10
A pet pitbull dog attacked five people, including a visually impaired man, in SBI Colony, Phase 10 on Wednesday. The dog bit the visually impaired man, Somnath, 33, in the leg and left four others, including a child, also seriously injured. Somnath was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for treatment.
