Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes

For the past couple of days, while Cyclone Asani was active in the country, the wind pattern in Chandigarh had also changed that kept the maximum temperature from crossing 40°C
Now that Cyclone Asani has hit land and weakened, the wind pattern has returned to normal and Chandigarh’s day temperature has also risen, said IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh. (ANI)
Now that Cyclone Asani has hit land and weakened, the wind pattern has returned to normal and Chandigarh’s day temperature has also risen, said IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh. (ANI)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40°C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6°C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “For the past couple of days, while Cyclone Asani was active in the country, the wind pattern in the city had also changed and easterly winds had become dominant, which increased humidity and kept the maximum temperature from crossing 40°C.”

“Now that the cyclone has hit land and weakened, the wind pattern has returned to normal and the day temperature has also risen. Besides, no rain relief is likely in the coming days,” he added.

Since April 30, Chandigarh’s day temperature had remained below 40°C mark. (HT)
Since April 30, Chandigarh’s day temperature had remained below 40°C mark. (HT)

Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40°C mark. Before this, it had gone up to 42.2°C on April 28, 29 and 30.

The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8°C to 29.6°C, 6.8°C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5°C on May 3. Humidity also stayed relatively high, between 33 and 62.

With clear and sunny weather on the cards, the maximum temperature may rise further to 43°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will remain around 29°C and the humidity will come down again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In the background of demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

    Slumisation of Chandigarh: A bugbear that’s hard to tame

    Even as UT administration pursues the ambitious goal of a slum-free Chandigarh with a fresh deadline of May-end, past experience shows that in the background of the demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere. In line with its target, it recently demolished Colony Number 4 and next in line are Janta Colony in Sector 25 and Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

  • The order came from the Punjab and Haryana high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter for further hearing on July 18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Punjab told to submit action taken on Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal report

    The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of action taken by the Punjab government on the report submitted by the Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal on grabbing of shamlat land in Chandigarh's periphery. The order came from the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter to July 18 for further hearing.

  • The complainant, who hails from Ludhiana, managed to inform the Chandigarh Police while the accused were forcing him to drive to his house. (HT File Photo)

    CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort 25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh in a terrorism case. The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused's premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.

  • The Punjab and Haryana high court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 12. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Greenfield Alignment project: Punjab govt to chargesheet former Mohali revenue officer

    The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a decision has been taken to issue a chargesheet to Gurjinder Singh Benipal, former land acquisition officer (LAO)-cum-district revenue officer, Mohali, in connection with the 263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch of the Greenfield alignment project, coming up between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali.

  • Even as residents alleged that the dog had bitten many people on two previous incidents and also killed a stray dog in a fight, Mohali police had not registered a case against the owner until Thursday. (HT Photo/for representation only)

    Pitbull goes on rampage, attacks five people in Mohali’s Phase 10

    A pet pitbull dog attacked five people, including a visually impaired man, in SBI Colony, Phase 10 on Wednesday. The dog bit the visually impaired man, Somnath, 33, in the leg and left four others, including a child, also seriously injured. Somnath was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out