Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes

The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40°C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6°C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “For the past couple of days, while Cyclone Asani was active in the country, the wind pattern in the city had also changed and easterly winds had become dominant, which increased humidity and kept the maximum temperature from crossing 40°C.”

“Now that the cyclone has hit land and weakened, the wind pattern has returned to normal and the day temperature has also risen. Besides, no rain relief is likely in the coming days,” he added.

Since April 30, Chandigarh’s day temperature had remained below 40°C mark. (HT)

Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40°C mark. Before this, it had gone up to 42.2°C on April 28, 29 and 30.

The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8°C to 29.6°C, 6.8°C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5°C on May 3. Humidity also stayed relatively high, between 33 and 62.

With clear and sunny weather on the cards, the maximum temperature may rise further to 43°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will remain around 29°C and the humidity will come down again.