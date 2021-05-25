Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s mercury touches 40°C again, will rise further
The city’s minimum temperature went up from 20.5°C to 22.6°C. It is expected to go up further to 24-25°C in the next three days. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Chandigarh’s mercury touches 40°C again, will rise further

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 11:38 PM IST

The mercury once again touched 40°C in Chandigarh on Tuesday, and is likely to rise further in the coming days.

Earlier this month, the maximum temperature had peaked at 40.7°C on May 17, before dropping amid cloudy weather and rain.

“Due to clear skies, the maximum temperature went up to 40°C from Monday’s 37.4°C. Similar conditions are likely to continue till at least Friday and temperature can go as high as 42°C,” said an India Meteorological Department official.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also went up from 20.5°C to 22.6°C. It is expected to go up further to 24-25°C in the next three days.

