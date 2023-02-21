CM Mann inaugurates Punjab’s biggest STP in Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated the 225 million litre per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ludhiana’s Jamalpur area along with other projects worth ₹315 crore aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Punjab’s biggest STP, Mann expressed concern over the polluted Buddha Nullah and blamed previous governments for their “callousness”.

The chief minister said that he had been raising this issue during his tenure as the MP as well. “The polluted water from nullah mixes with Sutlej river and causes havoc in other parts of state, especially Fazilka,” he added.

“I know this because even before entering the politics, I used to visit the areas of Fazilka district in 2008 and 2009. Villages such as Dona Nanka, Teja Rahela, Jhangar Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar and Rete Wali Bhaini there have been hit the worst. When a child takes birth in these villages, parents do not buy toys, but a wheelchair as most of the babies are born with deformities,” Mann claimed.

“What is their fault? Why should they suffer? This is completely inhuman. Sadly, the previous governments did little to address the issue,” he added.

The chief minister said the newly constructed STP would be instrumental in cleaning the Buddha Nullah passing through Ludhiana.

He said it (STP) will act as a catalyst in checking the water pollution in the drain, which flows through 14km in the city.

Mann said a detailed project report at a cost of ₹650 crore has been chalked out for its cleaning under AMRUT and smart city schemes.

He said as per the funding pattern, the state government is spending ₹392 crore on this project whereas the central government is giving a grant of ₹258 crore.