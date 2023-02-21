Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Mann inaugurates Punjab’s biggest STP in Ludhiana

CM Mann inaugurates Punjab’s biggest STP in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:32 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed concern over the polluted Buddha Nullah and blamed previous governments for their “callousness”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated the 225 million litre per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ludhiana’s Jamalpur area along with other projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>315 crore aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah. (HT Photo)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated the 225 million litre per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ludhiana’s Jamalpur area along with other projects worth 315 crore aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah. (HT Photo)
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated the 225 million litre per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ludhiana’s Jamalpur area along with other projects worth 315 crore aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Punjab’s biggest STP, Mann expressed concern over the polluted Buddha Nullah and blamed previous governments for their “callousness”.

The chief minister said that he had been raising this issue during his tenure as the MP as well. “The polluted water from nullah mixes with Sutlej river and causes havoc in other parts of state, especially Fazilka,” he added.

“I know this because even before entering the politics, I used to visit the areas of Fazilka district in 2008 and 2009. Villages such as Dona Nanka, Teja Rahela, Jhangar Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar and Rete Wali Bhaini there have been hit the worst. When a child takes birth in these villages, parents do not buy toys, but a wheelchair as most of the babies are born with deformities,” Mann claimed.

“What is their fault? Why should they suffer? This is completely inhuman. Sadly, the previous governments did little to address the issue,” he added.

The chief minister said the newly constructed STP would be instrumental in cleaning the Buddha Nullah passing through Ludhiana.

He said it (STP) will act as a catalyst in checking the water pollution in the drain, which flows through 14km in the city.

Mann said a detailed project report at a cost of 650 crore has been chalked out for its cleaning under AMRUT and smart city schemes.

He said as per the funding pattern, the state government is spending 392 crore on this project whereas the central government is giving a grant of 258 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out