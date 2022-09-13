Congress leader hits out at AAP, calls it BJP’s B team
Congress will not allow AAP to mislead the people of the Himachal Pradesh and would make relentless endeavours to expose them, he said
SHIMLA Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon Congress on Tuesday described Aam Admi Party (AAP) as the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Dhillon, who was in Shimla, said that the AAP made false promises to the people of Punjab and now stands exposed on its commitments. “Congress will not allow AAP to mislead the people of the Himachal Pradesh and would make relentless endeavours to expose them,” he said while addressing media persons in Shimla. Dhillon painted a gloomy picture of the Punjab government and said the law-and-order situation was bad in his state.
“The Punjab government of the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been promoting the Delhi model for education, was in such a bad condition that it has been four months and children in the government schools are yet to get their books. During the time of the previous Punjab Congress government, in the matter of education, Punjab came first in the National Achievement (NAS) Survey across the country,” he said.
Ever since the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was formed in Punjab, the law-and-order situation has deteriorated.
“Famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered. Punjab police could not apprehend his killers, “ Dhillon said.
He also flayed Bhagwant Mann’s government for spending crores of rupees on publicity in Punjab. He said his government spent ₹37 crore in just two months
“Initially, the people of the Himachal showed a bit of interest in AAP, but after the formation of its government in Punjab, they lost faith and would no longer be lured by its promises. Don’t spoil your vote by trusting this B team of BJP,” Dhillon claimed.
Home delivery of atta: HC seeks Punjab’s response on plea from depot holders
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab government on a plea from the state's depot holders' welfare association challenging the government move to deliver atta (wheat flour) at doorstep. The high court bench of Justice Vikas Suri has posted the matter for September 28. It was in May that the AAP cabinet had approved its flagship programme of atta delivery system at doorstep by October 1.
Ahead of HP polls, BJP launches website to seek suggestions for its manifesto
With its two main political rivals Congress and Aam Admi Party giving guarantees to allure the electorate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a website inviting feedback from the people on the issues that should be incorporated into its manifesto for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. BJP on Monday formed 21 sub-committees for preparing the vision document committee with Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh University vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar as its head.
Firing in police station: Dadar police summon Sada Sarvankar, his son
Mumbai The Dadar police on Tuesday summoned rebel Shiv Sena legislator Sada Sarvankar, his son Samadhan, and Santosh Telavane, a supporter from chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp, who were named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly firing outside the premises of the police station on Saturday. The police on Monday also seized Sarvankar's licensed weapon.
Will hold municipal polls by January: Punjab local bodies minister
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the Aam Aadmi Party government will hold municipal corporation elections by January next year. He was in Jalandhar on Tuesday where he inducted four BJP councillors into the party fold in a function held at the circuit house. The municipal corporations of four major cities -- Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala -- will witness polls. Presently, the Congress has been ruling these four corporations.
International Gita Mahotsav to be held in Canada from Sept 16 to 19
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that a delegation led by urban local bodies minister, Kamal Gupta, is going to Canada on behalf of the Haryana government for the successful organisation of the function.
