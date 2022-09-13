Congress leader hits out at AAP, calls it BJP’s B team

SHIMLA Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon Congress on Tuesday described Aam Admi Party (AAP) as the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Dhillon, who was in Shimla, said that the AAP made false promises to the people of Punjab and now stands exposed on its commitments. “Congress will not allow AAP to mislead the people of the Himachal Pradesh and would make relentless endeavours to expose them,” he said while addressing media persons in Shimla. Dhillon painted a gloomy picture of the Punjab government and said the law-and-order situation was bad in his state.

“The Punjab government of the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been promoting the Delhi model for education, was in such a bad condition that it has been four months and children in the government schools are yet to get their books. During the time of the previous Punjab Congress government, in the matter of education, Punjab came first in the National Achievement (NAS) Survey across the country,” he said.

Ever since the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was formed in Punjab, the law-and-order situation has deteriorated.

“Famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered. Punjab police could not apprehend his killers, “ Dhillon said.

He also flayed Bhagwant Mann’s government for spending crores of rupees on publicity in Punjab. He said his government spent ₹37 crore in just two months

“Initially, the people of the Himachal showed a bit of interest in AAP, but after the formation of its government in Punjab, they lost faith and would no longer be lured by its promises. Don’t spoil your vote by trusting this B team of BJP,” Dhillon claimed.