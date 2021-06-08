Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong-ruled Punjab profiting from Covid Fateh kit sale: BJP
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at the launch of the Covid Fateh kits for Covid-19 patients. (Twitter)
Cong-ruled Punjab profiting from Covid Fateh kit sale: BJP

In April first week, a tender was floated for procuring about 17,000 Fateh kits at 837 each and by April 20, the rates were hiked to 1,300, says BJP spokesman
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:16 PM IST

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress-ruled states of indulging in corruption and profiteering by selling kits meant for the treatment of Covid-19 at much higher prices than procurement rates to people.

Targeting the Punjab government, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the instances of Punjab selling a vaccine that it bought for 400 per dose for as much as 1,500 to 2,000 to the people is illustrative of the corruption in the state.

He said Fateh Covid kits are being procured. In the first week of April, a tender was called for procuring about 17,000 kits at 837 each. “We don’t even know if they were procured. On April 20, the rates were hiked to at 1,226,” Bhatia said, adding that these firms did not have the mandatory drug licence.

He said a third tender was floated and the prices went up further above at 1,300.

“This is Punjab’s suit boot Ki Sarkar. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should break the silence because people want answers. The people of Punjab want to know why the state government is profiteering from the sale of vaccines. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is silent on the issue,” Bhatia said.

