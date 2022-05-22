Dairy farmers hold protest, reject govt’s ₹20 per kg milk fat hike
Chandigarh: Punjab dairy farmers on Saturday held a protest in front of the Verka milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices.
Though the AAP government on Saturday announced to increase the procurement price to ₹20 per kg milk fat, the protesting farmers rejected it as inadequate, saying they want a hike of at least ₹100 per kg.
Under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers’ Association (PDFA), farmers from several parts of the state gathered outside the Verka milk plant in Mohali.
They blocked one side of the main road leading to Chandigarh in support of their demands, putting commuters to inconvenience. The protesters also blocked the entry gates of the Verka milk plant.
However, the farmers ended their protest after assurance from the government late in the night. Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president of the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA) said: “We have lifted the dharna outside Verka milk plant as the government officials have given assurance and have called us for a meeting on Monday.”
earlier in the day, Sadarpura said the milk prices have not been increased in the past two years while their input prices, including feed prices, have almost doubled.
“The price of soybean has increased from ₹3,200 per quintal a year ago to ₹7,200 per quintal. Similarly, the prices of other items have also gone up which hit the dairy sector hard,” said Sadarpura.
He said several dairy farmers who have been suffering because of inadequate returns have started selling their cattle. The Covid-19 pandemic also hit the dairy sector hard, he said.
He said the state government should raise the procurement price by at least ₹100 per kg milk fat.
“Cost of running machinery, including tractors, has also gone up because of the hike in diesel prices. Farmers were forced to stop paying their loan installments to banks due to mounting losses,” the PDFA president said, adding that they will continue to protest till the government increases the milk rates.
At present, Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) is giving ₹730 per kg fat to dairy farmers, said Sadarpura.
Since March this year, Milkfed has already raised prices by ₹50 per kg fat.
Punjab cooperation minister Harpal Singh Cheema assured farmers that in future also, more concrete steps would be taken for the benefit of milk producers, according to an official statement.
-
Centre agrees to procure moong on MSP in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Centre has agreed to implement the price support scheme for procurement of moong (green gram) crop in Punjab for rabi season 2021-22. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the Government of India through a letter has conveyed to the state government its approval to implement the price support scheme for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer moong in Punjab for the rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018.
-
Wildbuzz : The winking mannequin
Last week, a pair of owls landed on the Silver Oak tree outside Sarbjit S Bahga, architect and urban tree/landscape specialist residence in Sector 48, Chandigarh. These were Indian Scops owls, who hide during the day and jerk out unhurriedly a cryptic, mellow, interrogative note, 'wuat?' In the wake of the recent encounter, Bahga's inquisitive, learning mind has happily dusted and divested itself of the 'evil owl' baggage hoarded in memory's attic. And, he is thrilled to bits with his owl photos.
-
Guest column | Golden agers’ guide to graceful aging
Age does not define us. There are those who choose to defy age with their vitality, zing and zest for life. These are ordinary people like you and me, and yet they are a class apart. Those who know the art of aging gracefully take such obstacles in their stride, for it is the attitude that matters. This is the attitude of senior citizens who have embraced their age.
-
Random forays: Rebranding age-old words as new-age fads
Rebels, mavericks, innovators with no patience for tradition and propriety are being hailed as the heroes of our times. New-age words and terminologies are following suit and jumping way out of the box. The word 'disruptive' has itself become a fad, albeit in a different avatar. Conferences often have sessions titled 'disrupting the landscape' or some such thing. Persons of disruptive nature are considered to be champions of a new technology or innovation.
-
Chandigarh | Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking
Observing that drug trafficking instances are increasing at alarming rates, a special court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man who was held with 2.5kg opium in 2013. As per the prosecution, on March 6, 2017, the Narcotics Control Bureau had got a tip-off that the accused was coming to Chandigarh from Ambala in a Haryana Roadways Bus.
