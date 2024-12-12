Darbar move will be restored, won’t allow Jammu’s uniqueness to shrink: CM Omar

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said Jammu’s uniqueness will not be allowed to diminish and asserted that his government will restore Darbar move. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during an interaction with members of the civil society at his official residence in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)

Darbar move, an age-old practice under which the civil secretariat and other government offices used to function six months each in Srinagar and Jammu during summer and winter, respectively.

Also Read: J&K govt forms panel to re-look into reservation issue

The practice, introduced by Dogra rulers nearly 150 years ago, was stopped by Lt governor Manoj Sinha in June 2021, citing administration’s complete transition to e-office which could help save ₹200 crore per year.

However, the decision came up for sharp criticism from various quarters, including Jammu business community and politicians, who termed the exercise as a bond between the two regions.

Also Read: J&K CM Omar Abdullah bats for minimising power cuts during winter

“Darbar move is an issue which I fail to understand why it was not projected during campaigning for assembly polls. The issue gained momentum only after the election result although we have mentioned it in our manifesto and meetings,” Omar said.

“We assure you that the Darbar move will be restored. Jammu has its own importance and we will not allow its uniqueness to diminish,” he told reporters after chairing over a three-hour long meeting with representatives of civil society at his official residence here.

Also Read: NC pays tributes to party founder Sheikh Abdullah on birth anniversary

The meeting was part of the public outreach programme of the chief minister to ensure redressal of the issues faced by different sections of the society, including business community, lawyers and tourism stakeholders.

The representatives attending the meeting raised their problems and sought immediate intervention of the government in addressing these issues concerning their welfare, the officials said

Abdullah said the government takes its own decision which does impact the public.

“After a decision, whether its impact is right or wrong, there is a need to get a feedback…sometimes it becomes difficult to get the right feedback within the government system because mostly you are surrounded by people who only praise you. So when a meeting of civil society takes place like this, mostly the participants come without any agenda and put forth their feedback and suggestions which turns out to be beneficial,” he said.

The purpose of this meeting was to get feedback and suggestions as well so that those are implemented, Omar said.

The chief minister said such meetings will be convened twice a year both in Jammu and Srinagar -- one in summer and another in winter.

“A lot of issues came up during the meeting. As I said in the meeting, all the issues raised were noted down and we will inform the participants about the action taken report in the next meeting,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, and ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana and Satish Sharma, Chief Minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and senior civil and police officers attended the over three-hour long meet, officials said.