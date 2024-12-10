J&K govt forms panel to re-look into reservation issue

Over two weeks after the decision to form a cabinet subcommittee to re-look into the reservation policy in jobs and admissions, the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued order for the constitution of the three-member panel. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (ANI)

General administration department, in an order, informed that the committee will comprise health minister Sakina Itoo, forest minister Javed Ahmad Rana and science and technology minister Satish Sharma.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a sub-committee…to examine the grievances projected by a section of aspirants for various posts regarding reservation rules in consultation with all stakeholders,” the order by commissioner secretary Satish Verma said.

No time frame has been mentioned for the committee to submit its report.

The policy introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early this year, had squeezed the general category to below 40% in jobs and admissions, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories over 60%. The policy triggered anger and protests by the politicians and the open merit candidates.

After demands for reversing the reservation policy, the new Jammu and Kashmir government, which took oath on October 16, had held a cabinet meeting on November 22 and decided to form a three-member subcommittee to look into the issue so that every category gets justice, chief minister Omar Abdullah had said.

“Many things are being said about reservation. There is concern and complaints. Our youth from the open category think that they are not getting their rights while at the same time those from reserved categories don’t want to lose their rights. That is why the cabinet has decided today to form a sub-committee comprising three ministers,” Omar had said.

The resentment is also brewing within the general category population for curtailment of quota in both jobs and NEET and post graduate(PG) seats. Recently, when PG seats were announced in one of the prestigious medical institutes, just 30% postgraduate seats were left for general open merit candidates while the rest were reserved for candidates belonging to various categories.

Three petitions have been moved in the J&K high court challenging the present status of reservation in seats and jobs. The court in one petition observed that the outcome of the decision will be applicable on both jobs and seats.

PDP youth leader and assembly member Waheed ur Rehman Parra and former city mayor Junaid Azim Mattu are both vocal on this issue and want “justice” for the people who are from general category and constitute majority of J&K’s population.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded implementation of SRO 49 (2018) of the JK Reservation Act, for NEET PG seats which puts open merit seats at 75%.

Senior National Conference leader and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi has also promised the candidates that he will join the protest outside the residence of chief minister Omar if the reservation policy was not rationalised by the end of the Parliament session.