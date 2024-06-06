Decoding the ballot, analysing the city’s voting patterns

It was no cake walk for the INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari to win the Chandigarh parliamentary seat against his adversary Sanjay Tandon, as he managed to triumph with a big margin from colonies and villages but with only a thin margin from the city’s sectoral areas, data analysed by HT reveals. With AAP’s support, Congress’ Tewari was expecting a big win from colonies and erstwhile villages as these are dominated by AAP councillors. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) support on his side, Congress’ Tewari was expecting a big win from colonies and erstwhile villages as these are dominated by AAP councillors, but data revealed that he could register a win in only some of these areas, and that too with a narrow margin. The contest remained even closer in the sectoral areas. Considered as BJP’s strong hold, margin was as narrow as only 15 votes in Sector 38, 18 votes in Industrial Area and just 19 votes in Sector 16.

Colonies and Sectors

Tewari managed to maintain his lead in Maloya, Palsora, Badheri, Dadumajra, Buterla, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Alisher, Manimajra, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Ramdarbar. In Dadumajra, Tewari lead by 3745 votes, whereas a lead of 3424 votes was recorded in Ramdarbar.

Both Dadumajra and Ramdarbar presently have AAP councillors, including mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor from Daduamjra.

On the other hand, Tandon too remained victorious in various colonies and villages, including Kajheri, Attawa, Dhanas small flats, Kaimbwala, Kishangarh, New Indira Colony, Modern Housing Complex, Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar, Daria, Hallomajra, Behlana, Raipur Khurd and Burail. The fight in Kaimbwala was the closest with Tandon leading by just 4 votes, but managed a big lead in Daria and Hallomajra.

In the northern sectors, especially from Sectors 1 to 10, Tewari maintained lead in all sectors, except Sector 8 where Tandon lead by 95 votes. From Sectors 11 to 20, both the candidates won four sectors each. Chandigarh’s Sector 13 is Manimajra and Sector 17 has no residential area hence no voters.

In most of the southern sectors, Tandon lead with wafer-thin margins. The leading margin for Tewari was highest in the city’s Sector 25 with 5182 votes.

Congress gains BJP councillors’ area, but loses own turf

In Sectors 1 to 10, constituting the city’s ward number 2 and presently represented by BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Tewari won in all sectors except Sector 8.

The Congress candidate also emerged triumphant from BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla’s ward, who had contested from Congress switched loyalty after winning.

Tandon, however, managed to retain his party’s support from BJP councillors’ areas, including that of Saurabh Joshi, former mayor Anup Gupta, former mayor Sarabjit Kaur, Kanwarjit Singh Rana, and Rajinder Kumar Sharma.

On the other hand, Tewari lost from few areas which is presently dominated by Congress and AAP councillors, including from Gurbax Rawat’s own residential sector 40, Gurpreet Gabi’s sector 45,

Tandon, however, failed to make any impact in Congress and AAP councillor Sachin Galav, Taruna Mehta, Prem Lata, as Tewari won by big margins.

Tandon reigns in HS Lucky’s turf; Tewari captures Kher’s area

Tandon, a resident of sector 18, managed to lead there by 294 votes. Tewari, who lives in Sector 4, won only by a margin of 75 votes.

Tewari lead by 156 votes in senior Congress leader and four-time MP, Pawan Bansal’s, strong hold and home sector, Sector 28. Interestingly, Tandon managed to lead by 95 votes in Sector 8, where Congress chief HS Lucky lives and 431 votes in Sector 37 where BJP leader Arun Sood lives.

However, he lost support in Sector 7, the home of former MP Kirron Kher, trailing behind 62 votes.