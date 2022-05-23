Dera Bassi doctors perform rare urethral reconstruction surgery
A team of doctors at the Government Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, have successfully performed perineal urethrostomy followed by urethral reconstruction — a rare surgical procedure — on a 70-year-old male patient. The patient had first come to the civil hospital on May 17 and was taken for surgery on May 21 under a team of doctors led by Dr Karan Bir Singh, said senior medical officer Dr Sangeeta Jain, who lauded the efforts of the team in providing superspecialty services.
SSDCH marks annual day
PU to hold national conference
Cleanliness drive at PU boys’ hostel
Online lottery fraud: 45-yr-old Ludhiana man duped of ₹44k
Two men have been booked for duping a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, out of ₹44,200 in an online lottery fraud. The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar of Bettiah, Bihar, and Lala Bhagat of Assam. The complainant Harish Kumar, 45, told police that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an executive of an online lottery company.
Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at clothing factory godown
Garments worth over ₹1 crore were gutted after a major fire broke out in the godown of a clothing factory at Jain Complex on Bahadur Road on Sunday. Fire officer Kartar Singh said around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took over six hours to douse the flames. Singh added that they managed to salvage material kept on the first floor. In the meantime, the fire brigade also reached the spot.
Shamlat land eviction: Mohali sarpanches object to notice
After the Mohali panchayat collector issued a public notice on the behalf of panchayats to landowners at five villages in Majri block asking them to vacate around 3,000 acres of shamlat land, sarpanches of these villages have alleged that the action was taken while overriding the panchayats and warned of moving the high court and launching a protest against the “illegal” move. The collector has asked the landowners to appear before him on May 24.
Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases
The CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested three men with drugs in two separate cases. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Honey, 30, of Ishar Nagar and Vishal alias Yodha, 25, of Dakoha village, Gurdaspur. In-charge of CIA staff-2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said the duo was arrested from a checkpoint at Mohalla Ishar Nagar, near Sidhwan Canal Bridge. Drugs cases have been registered against all three of them.
Uddhav Thackeray invites Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to join Sena for RS seat
Mumbai: Chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sent a delegation inviting Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to formally join Sena. Sena minister Uday Samant, MP Anil Desai, and Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar met Chhatrapati at a hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon with Thackeray's invitation. The party leader informed that Sambhajiraje was elected from the president's quota, and the name was suggested by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
