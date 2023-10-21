News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dugri man gets 10 years RI for drug peddling

Dugri man gets 10 years RI for drug peddling

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 22, 2023 05:34 AM IST

Dugri resident Sukhbir Singh, alias Sukha, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for drug peddling. He was arrested with 1.6 kg of opium by the Special Task Force.

The court of additional sessions judge KK Goyal has sentenced a Dugri resident, Sukhbir Singh, alias Sukha, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling. He was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) for smuggling 1.6 kg of opium.

The prosecution told the court that this case was registered at the STF, Mohali police station, on October 13, 2019. On October 13, 2019, the STF, Ludhiana, had set up a police check post near Moti Nagar police station. The STF received secret information that the accused was going to supply opium on a motorcycle. The STF arrested him and recovered a total of 1.6 kg opium from his bag.

In the court, the accused claimed himself innocent and said that he was being falsely implicated. After hearing the arguments of both sides and going through evidence, the court awarded 10 years RI to the accused.

