Early snowfall mounts farmers’ worries in Himachal

Early snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh has raised concerns among farmers, especially florists, potato and apple growers. Heavy snowfall, particularly in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur has halted harvesting and caused damage to crops and fruits. Apple trees, still laden with fruit, have suffered broken branches under the weight of the snow. (File)

Florists, who had been preparing to harvest lilies and gladiolus for the upcoming festive season, now face wilted plants buried under thick layers of snow. Potato, which was due to be harvested later this month, have been severely affected, with soggy and frozen soil threatening rot. Lahaul and Spiti, known for producing high-quality potato seeds, is now facing a decline in crop production.

The late-harvest apple varieties, however, have been hit hardest. Apple trees, still laden with fruit, have suffered broken branches under the weight of the snow. Orchardists in the region are particularly worried, as the snowfall came just ahead of the harvest season.

“We were waiting just a few days to start harvest, but the snow is a huge setback. Unfavorable weather conditions, fluctuating markets, and oversupply from higher altitudes have all contributed to a difficult season for apple growers across the state,” said Deepak, an orchardist.

Sanjay Chauhan, convener of the Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers’ Association, expressed concern over the situation: “The early snowfall has damaged the fruit-laden plants. The harvesting was to be done in Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti, and the snow has damaged the plants. But our worry is that the roads will be closed now due to snow and icing, which means the crop will not reach the markets. The early snowfall also raises apprehensions about next year’s crop. The fruit needs chilling hours during its dormant phase, typically between December and February. If this early snowfall disrupts that, it could harm next year’s fruit production.”

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu acknowledged the abnormal weather patterns, attributing the early winter to climate change. “Winter has arrived early in Himachal, which is a clear impact of climate change,” he said. “I had raised this issue before the Union home minister, and a central expert team was sent to the state. The temperature is showing a marked decline,” he said.

Authorities have announced that damage assessments for fruits and orchards will be conducted once conditions improve.

Vinay Singh, director of horticulture, Himachal, discussed the broader impact of climate change on the state’s agricultural sector: “Himachal Pradesh has witnessed clear signs of climate change this year. The state experienced no snowfall in January and February, followed by unexpected snowfall in March and April, and continuous rainfall from May to September, which has negatively impacted horticultural activities. Now, early October sees fresh snowfall in higher elevations, while lower areas are facing a sudden drop in temperatures. These unpredictable weather conditions are adversely affecting the production, quality, and productivity of horticultural crops.”