Ex Haryana minister Nirmal Singh joins Congress

Former Haryana minister and four-time Congress MLA from Ambala Nirmal Singh on Friday re-joined the party along with his daughter Chitra Sarwara at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Newly joined Congress leaders Nirmal Singh (left) and Chitra Sarwara (right) hold hands with party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender Singh Hooda, Haryana party in charge Deepak Babaria and party state chief Udai Bhan during a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The joining was done in the presence of general secretary in-charge of Haryana Congress Deepak Babaria, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress president Udai Bhan and MP Deepender Hooda.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said no one can stop the formation of Congress government in Haryana under the leadership of the former Haryana chief minister.

“Bhupinder Singh Hooda still rules the hearts of the people of Haryana,” the two leaders said. Several other leaders and workers also joined the party with them.

On this occasion, Babaria said Nirmal Singh is an old soldier of Congress, and Congress was in his DNA.

The former chief minister, expressing happiness over Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara joining the party, said whenever two brothers get separated and meet again, they are as happy as they are today.

A former minister and ex-Congress leader, Nirmal has a significant base in several north Haryana districts and has been victorious from the Naggal seat of Ambala district in 1982, 1991, 1996 and 2005 till its delimitation and the addition of areas into Cantt, City, Mullana and Naraingarh constituencies.

Chitra has held several positions at the state and national level for Congress and was also a councillor with the Ambala Sadar municipal council.

During 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nirmal had also contested unsuccessfully from Kurukshetra seat against BJP’s Nayab Saini.

Both had resigned from the Congress in 2019, when Nirmal was seeking a Congress ticket for his daughter from Ambala Cantonment against BJP stalwart Anil Vij in the assembly elections.